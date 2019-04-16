Lawyers give closing argument in hearing for teen killer

"I don't think one can consider a more serious offense than plotting and carrying out the execution style murders of five people,” the prosecutor said. “It's only made more serious when these five people are your family members."

In 2016, a judge ruled that Griego should be sentenced as a child— and be released on his 21st birthday.

However, the Court of Appeals ordered another hearing, which began on Monday.

Judge Hart will have to determine whether Griego has been rehabilitated and is ready for release. She could also sentence Griego as an adult and force him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors want the judge to sentence Griego as an adult.

"These killings were cold, they were calculated,” the prosecutor said. “The victims were unsuspecting and they were helpless. With the precision used by Mr.Griego, they never stood a chance."

The closing arguments for the defense was closed to media.

It's not clear when Judge Hart will announce her ruling.