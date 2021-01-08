Lawyers: New Mexico trying to comply with education needs | KOB 4

Lawyers: New Mexico trying to comply with education needs

Lawyers: New Mexico trying to comply with education needs

The Associated Press
Created: January 08, 2021 12:11 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawyers for the state say the New Mexico Public Education Department is working with school districts and internet providers to expand broadband access in rural areas struggling with remote learning.

In a response filed in court this week, they also said school funding hasn't been cut since the pandemic started.

The filing comes after plaintiffs in a landmark education lawsuit argued that the state’s attempts to provide internet access and learning devices were “woefully insufficient.”

They are seeking to force the state to connect more children to online learning by identifying students who lack laptops or tablets and providing internet vouchers for at-risk households.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters
New Dutch Bros location opens in Albuquerque
New Dutch Bros location opens in Albuquerque
New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits
New Mexico to see added $300 weekly in jobless benefits
Trump to skip Biden swearing-in - Biden's fine with that
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 39 new deaths, 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases