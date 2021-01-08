Lawyers: New Mexico trying to comply with education needs

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Lawyers for the state say the New Mexico Public Education Department is working with school districts and internet providers to expand broadband access in rural areas struggling with remote learning.
In a response filed in court this week, they also said school funding hasn't been cut since the pandemic started.
The filing comes after plaintiffs in a landmark education lawsuit argued that the state’s attempts to provide internet access and learning devices were “woefully insufficient.”
They are seeking to force the state to connect more children to online learning by identifying students who lack laptops or tablets and providing internet vouchers for at-risk households.
