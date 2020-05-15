Lea County manager says county won't enforce state's public health order

Christina Rodriguez
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Lea County Manager Mike Gallagher says the county won't be enforcing New Mexico's public health orders. He says the county will not ask businesses to close or require people to wear masks.
"Businesses will open when a business owner decides to open," he said in video posted to Facebook. "It has always been the decision of a business owner to close or to open. The county will not stand in their way."
Gallagher said it's also up to a business owner whether they decide to follow the state's public health orders.
"I do know that the state police cannot be everywhere at the same time," he said. "If you wish to wear a mask, then wear a mask. Please do not try to shame others who do not wear one. If you prefer not to wear a mask, then don't wear a mask."
Gallagher encourages people to be respectful to others and to decide for themselves what they think is best.
"Along with being respectful to others, let's support businesses and avoid snitching on them to the state," he said.
