Leader of armed border group pleads guilty to gun charge | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: January 03, 2020 07:35 AM
Created: January 03, 2020 06:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The leader of an armed group that detained asylum-seeking families near the U.S.-Mexico border has pleaded guilty in New Mexico to a firearms charge.

Larry Mitchell Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The conviction stems from a 2017 visit by an FBI agent to Hopkins' home.

Hopkins was arrested April 20 in Sunland Park, New Mexico, near the U.S. border with Mexico where his group has been stopping migrants and ordering them to wait as they alerted Border Patrol. He acknowledged possessing nine guns.

Hopkins faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

