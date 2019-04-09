Leaders promote Wildfire Awareness Week in Albuquerque's Bosque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Leaders promote Wildfire Awareness Week in Albuquerque's Bosque

Ryan Laughlin
April 09, 2019 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State and local leaders want to remind people about fire danger.

Advertisement

They spoke in Albuquerque's Bosque Tuesday to commemorate Wildfire Awareness Week.

People who have worked to keep the Bosque safe also addressed the importance of protecting open spaces.

“The Bosque is actually at the end of its life, which means there's a lot of death and decay around the forest,” said Anele Careaga-Coleman, who is a freshman at Bosque School.

Anele used to be a part of the Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program (BEMP), which spreads awareness about New Mexico’s Bosque through “science, education and stewardship.”

“We look at the ecological drivers of flood, fire, climate and human alteration and try to figure out how the Bosque is today, how was it 20 years ago when we started and what's it likely to become in the future,” said Dan Shaw, co-director of BEMP.

Shaw said the data they collect is used by government agencies to assess various things such as fire danger.

City leaders encouraged people to be vigilant in the Bosque. People can report anything that could cause a fire to 242-COPS.

Click here for fire restrictions in state parks

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 09, 2019 05:40 PM
Created: April 09, 2019 04:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate child death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate child death in NE Albuquerque
State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event
State looks to fill 1,000 jobs through 'rapid-hire' event
Police: Motorist's finger partly bitten off in road rage
Police: Motorist's finger partly bitten off in road rage
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
At least 8 bodies found in past week in Albuquerque area
At least 8 bodies found in past week in Albuquerque area
Advertisement




Owner of Albuquerque coffee shop faces backlash for alleged anti-Semitic Facebook posts
Owner of Albuquerque coffee shop faces backlash for alleged anti-Semitic Facebook posts
Police investigate child death in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate child death in NE Albuquerque
Closings arguments take place in trial for ex-priest accused of child sex abuse
Closings arguments take place in trial for ex-priest accused of child sex abuse
APS considers extending school year, asks for feedback
APS considers extending school year, asks for feedback
State Police look to reunite victims with stolen jewelry
State Police look to reunite victims with stolen jewelry