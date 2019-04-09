Leaders promote Wildfire Awareness Week in Albuquerque's Bosque

“The Bosque is actually at the end of its life, which means there's a lot of death and decay around the forest,” said Anele Careaga-Coleman, who is a freshman at Bosque School.

Anele used to be a part of the Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program (BEMP), which spreads awareness about New Mexico’s Bosque through “science, education and stewardship.”

“We look at the ecological drivers of flood, fire, climate and human alteration and try to figure out how the Bosque is today, how was it 20 years ago when we started and what's it likely to become in the future,” said Dan Shaw, co-director of BEMP.

Shaw said the data they collect is used by government agencies to assess various things such as fire danger.

City leaders encouraged people to be vigilant in the Bosque. People can report anything that could cause a fire to 242-COPS.

Click here for fire restrictions in state parks