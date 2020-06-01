League of Women Voters shares voter guide online

Because of the pandemic, no prints have been made yet, but the guide is online. Wilson said prints will be made later in the fall.

However, this year, they are joining other leagues in the country by providing a guide for the primary election which is online only. It has all the information on candidates.

“We basically ask them where they stand on particular issues and what they think are the most important issues for their particular district,” she said.

To access the guide, you can go to vote411.org. When you land on the page, put in your address, city, state and zip code.

It will take you to another page where you can stay up to date with your voting registration, polling locations and the guide. Wilson said you have to select a party in the drop down box. You can also pick to see all the candidates for all parties or just yours.

“In New Mexico, you can only vote in the primary if you are registered to a particular party,” said Wilson.