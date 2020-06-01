League of Women Voters shares voter guide online

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The primary election is on Tuesday, June 2. To prepare voters with knowledge on candidates, the League of Women Voters has a new resource.
The LWV reached their 100th anniversary this year since getting started in the 1920s.
“Ever since then, we’ve been known as the go-to organization for nonpartisan voter information,” said Mary Wilson, the first vice president of the LWV of Central New Mexico.
She said for the past 40 years, her league has printed out non-partisan voter guides for the general elections.
Because of the pandemic, no prints have been made yet, but the guide is online. Wilson said prints will be made later in the fall.
However, this year, they are joining other leagues in the country by providing a guide for the primary election which is online only.
“We basically ask them where they stand on particular issues and what they think are the most important issues for their particular district,” she said.
To access the guide, you can go to vote411.org. When you land on the page, put in your address, city, state and zip code.
It will take you to another page where you can stay up to date with your voting registration, polling locations and the guide.
“In New Mexico, you can only vote in the primary if you are registered to a particular party,” said Wilson.
