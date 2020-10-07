Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens | KOB 4
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 07, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A video posted on YouTube shows the arrest of a person who implicated in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

The lapel video, which was not released by APD, starts by showing Jessica Kelley stumbling over to officers.

Police reports said jumped off a balcony while trying to get away.

"I didn't do nothing," Kelley told the officers. "There's some (expletive) that went down."

Two minutes into the video, Victoria is referenced. 

"She (Victoria's mother) woke up and asked where her daughter was, I don't know where she's at," Kelley said. 

The video takes a turn when an officer comes out of an apartment and yells for officers to put Kelley in the car.

"I didn't do this," Kelley screams.

After about five minutes on the scene, officers ask Kelley who else was in the apartment.

"It was another guy," she said. "He started to wipe blood up, and started panicking."

Kelley said she didn't know the other guy. She said he goes by the name "El Pote."

The video ends with Kelley being placed in a cop car while crying.

Kelly pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death and other charges.

Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, also took a plea deal for the charge of child abuse resulting in death.

Kelley and Martens have not been sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled to take place after Fabian Gonzales' trial. He’s facing charges of tampering with evidence.

Nobody has been charged or convicted for killing Victoria. Investigators believe there is a fourth, unknown, suspect.


