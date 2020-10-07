Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens

Two minutes into the video, Victoria is referenced.

"She (Victoria's mother) woke up and asked where her daughter was, I don't know where she's at," Kelley said.

The video takes a turn when an officer comes out of an apartment and yells for officers to put Kelley in the car.

"I didn't do this," Kelley screams.

After about five minutes on the scene, officers ask Kelley who else was in the apartment.

"It was another guy," she said. "He started to wipe blood up, and started panicking."

Kelley said she didn't know the other guy. She said he goes by the name "El Pote."

The video ends with Kelley being placed in a cop car while crying.

Kelly pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death and other charges.

Michelle Martens, Victoria’s mother, also took a plea deal for the charge of child abuse resulting in death.

Kelley and Martens have not been sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled to take place after Fabian Gonzales' trial. He’s facing charges of tampering with evidence.

Nobody has been charged or convicted for killing Victoria. Investigators believe there is a fourth, unknown, suspect.