Legacy Church donates $136,000 to Make-a-Wish New Mexico

The pandemic has fundraising for wishes difficult.

"We did lose, on average, a little over $400,000 in typical fundraising dollars," Lister said. "That happened in the summer because of events that were canceled around the state."

Legacy Church donated $136,000 Thursday, which will go toward funding 13 wishes in New Mexico.

"They actually are the largest donor, church donor, to Make-a-Wish in the world," Lister said. "They've been donating for 18 years."