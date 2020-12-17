Legacy Church donates $136,000 to Make-a-Wish New Mexico | KOB 4
Legacy Church donates $136,000 to Make-a-Wish New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: December 17, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: December 17, 2020 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Legacy Church gave back to the Make-a-Wish New Mexico.

The organization has been able to grant nearly 50 wishes over the course of 2020.

However, each wish can be costly. 

"We try to think of all the things that you would need in order to completely fulfill that wish," Sarah Lister, president and CEO of Make-a-Wish New Mexico. "When it's travel related, we're not only paying for your hotel and the cost of your tickets to experience something, like Disney World, but we're also making sure that we do something special for each sibling in the family."

The pandemic has fundraising for wishes difficult.

"We did lose, on average, a little over $400,000 in typical fundraising dollars," Lister said. "That happened in the summer because of events that were canceled around the state."

Legacy Church donated $136,000 Thursday, which will go toward funding 13 wishes in New Mexico.

"They actually are the largest donor, church donor, to Make-a-Wish in the world," Lister said. "They've been donating for 18 years."


