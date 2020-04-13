Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban

“The late Saturday afternoon shot at the churches across New Mexico was horribly timed and poorly delivered,” said Minority Leader Rep. James Townsend (R-District 54).

The order limits gatherings of five or more people, but Legacy Church said the ban is a violation of its First Amendment rights.

According to court documents, Legacy Church had “approximately thirty people inside its building on Easter Sunday,” which included a worship team, band and technical staff.

Church officials said they plan to operate in the same fashion moving forward.

The governor’s office released a statement that pointed out other churches that are operating within the governor’s safety order.

"There are countless congregations already live streaming services for their congregations, doing so within the public health and safety boundaries of the expanded public health order, which the governor applauds and encourages,” the statement read in part.

A federal judge set an injunction hearing for Thursday morning, but court records suggest that a compromise could be in the works.