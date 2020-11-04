Legal challenges, recounts could be on the horizon following election

Ryan Laughlin
November 04, 2020
Created: November 04, 2020 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Election Day came and went, but the fight for the White House is not over yet. A too-close-to-call race means recounts and legal challenges are almost certainly on the horizon— and New Mexico could be impacted.
UNM Law Professor Joshua Kastenberg said there’s been close and nasty elections before, but not like what the country is seeing now.
"It's bad, and one of the reasons it's bad is because the candidates, in particular this time President Trump and his campaign, are advancing rhetoric which is undermining the fairness of voting—whether they realize it or not—in a manner that we really haven't seen in our lifetimes,” the professor said.
Every state’s elections rules operate a little different. With recounts and lawsuits likely, judges will have to make a decision on how to follow those rules.
"You're going to see a bunch of different legal arguments across the country. Why does it matter to New Mexico? Here's why: Our election went, more or less, pretty smoothly this time. But those court cases that we see rise up in Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona will set a precedent,” Kastenberg said.
Professor Kastenberg said the decisions made over the next few weeks could write the rules for if and when legal challenges come to New Mexico.
