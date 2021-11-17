Legal expert ‘disturbed’ with how infant case has been handled

“Appalled at the very fact that CYFD and law enforcement were placed on clear notice that there was a need to act.”

As for his view on what agency, The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office or CYFD, should have done more, Assed said, "Quite frankly, I think I am more disturbed with CYFD's lack of involvement. We have not heard enough from them. I think law enforcement is in much better shape to basically indicate that they did what they could do.”

Assed said as soon as CYFD learned the circumstances of this case, they should have been in consistent contact with the family.

"You got to be involved in the process,” Assed said. “CYFD needed to be on the ground, boots on the ground, securing the safety of these children, understanding the fundamentals with regards to mom."