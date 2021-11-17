Legal expert ‘disturbed’ with how infant case has been handled

Chase Golightly
Updated: November 17, 2021 10:09 PM
Created: November 17, 2021 08:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Who is at fault is the question so many New Mexicans have about the investigation into the death of a one-month-old baby in Valencia County.
"Who is to blame is the issue," said KOB 4 legal expert and local attorney Ahmad Assed. “This baby should still be alive today, no doubt in my mind this was atrocious and the way that it was handled was absolutely inappropriate and quite frankly disturbing."
It was this past Monday when police report 30-year-old Kiria Milton called 911 saying her baby was dead. She was later arrested and charged with an open count of first degree murder.
What stands out to Assed in this case, is court documents show Milton called 911 for help the week before, warning them she may hurt her children. When asked about this, Assed said he was appalled.
“Appalled at the very fact that CYFD and law enforcement were placed on clear notice that there was a need to act.”
As for his view on what agency, The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office or CYFD, should have done more, Assed said, "Quite frankly, I think I am more disturbed with CYFD's lack of involvement. We have not heard enough from them. I think law enforcement is in much better shape to basically indicate that they did what they could do.”
Assed said as soon as CYFD learned the circumstances of this case, they should have been in consistent contact with the family.
"You got to be involved in the process,” Assed said. “CYFD needed to be on the ground, boots on the ground, securing the safety of these children, understanding the fundamentals with regards to mom."
