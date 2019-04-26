Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect likely will not face death penalty

"Adults can be sentenced to death or life without parole," he said. "Juveniles tried as adults cannot be sentenced to death or life without parole."

From looking at other cases and looking at the circumstances around this one, Kastenberg said Zamora likely won't see a life sentence.

"This is not premeditated murder from what I understand," he said. "He could be facing upwards of life with the possibility of parole and all likelihood similar cases, it seems like offenders are sentenced to about 25 years."

Either way, Kastenberg said the process will be daunting for Zamora and his family.

"There's going to be a case called United States vs. Zamora," he said. "If he's convicted of the murder of a federal employee, that is the brand that will be on him for life."