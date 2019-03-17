Legal expert: What to do if your child's well-being is at risk in foster care

Meredith Baker, an attorney, said state and federal law mandates CYFD to try to find family members who can foster a child before placing them with licensed fosters.

She said relatives need to undergo a background check, be fingerprinted, not have violent felonies, convictions for the felonies or domestic violence cases in their past.

Even if they pass the criteria, she said CYFD can still add more criteria because they have the discretion to do so.

A parent can take pictures if their child shows any marks that show abuse, but CYFD case workers can deny cameras to be taken into their property.

Documentation needs to be sent out to CYFD, but the only legal action parents can take is to file a motion.

There have been lawsuits filed against CYFD, but Baker said they have been unsuccessful

“There is a lot of privacy around CYFD, and there’s not a lot of transparency. A lot of that is to protect the child, so the public won’t know those details and that case can be sealed, but that makes it really hard for anyone to listen to a parent’s allegations especially when they are being accused of abusing the child,” said Baker.