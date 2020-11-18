Legendary New Mexico newsman Johnny Morris dies at 96

Morris moved to Albuquerque in the late 70s to work at KOB, and brought decades of experience and a loving nature that radiated with everyone he met—including his soon-to-be co-anchor at a different station down the street.

“He took pride in what we did,” Metzler said. “Had it not been for his grounding influence and guidance, a lot of us wouldn't be where we are.”

Metzler said what Morris had was one-of-a-kind.

“You can't buy it. You cannot buy it, and if you could bottle it and sell it, anchors around the country would buy it,” Metzler said.



