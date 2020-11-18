Legendary New Mexico newsman Johnny Morris dies at 96

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Legendary New Mexico newsman Johnny Morris has died over the weekend. He was 96 years old.
“The news might have been awful, but he was there. He was reassuring. He was just a calming presence,” said Jane Metzler, Morris’ former co- anchor at KOB 4.
Mezler said she remembers Johnny Morris as the calm, friendly newsman so many families saw on TV every night.
The native Minnesotan got his start on the airwaves in 1944 at a small Mankoto radio station. In 1955, he joined Hubbard’s flagship station KTSP.
Morris moved to Albuquerque in the late 70s to work at KOB, and brought decades of experience and a loving nature that radiated with everyone he met—including his soon-to-be co-anchor at a different station down the street.
“He took pride in what we did,” Metzler said. “Had it not been for his grounding influence and guidance, a lot of us wouldn't be where we are.”
Metzler said what Morris had was one-of-a-kind.
“You can't buy it. You cannot buy it, and if you could bottle it and sell it, anchors around the country would buy it,” Metzler said.
