Legislation calls for child protection task force

She’s dedicated her life to the system and has adopted eight.

“We had gotten a call from our social worker who said we know you're going be home, there's this child who came into custody, we don't know if she's going survive,” said Michaels.

Four years ago, that call was for a baby she would name Ellery Claire. A three-month-old baby abused nearly to death.

“Lots of skeletal fractures lots of head injuries. She was blind at that point and deaf,” said Michaels.

Before she got that call, Michaels said CYFD had a handful of referrals, though they were still trying to reunite the child with her parents.

Eventually, Michaels adopted her, but those injuries eventually killed her when she was 6-years old.

“It was probably the hardest thing we've ever done as a family,” said Michaels.

“Let's get everyone to this table and start having honest conversations about what this looks like and how we can fix it,” said Rep. Kelly Fajardo. “How we can improve our system.”

Republican House Representatives Kelly Fajardo, Rebecca Dow, and Democrat Patricio Ruiloba are calling our state to act.

House Joint Memorial 10 would form a comprehensive child protection task force.

It would study all CYFD's current policies and procedures and figure out how to help the workers and foster families who are trying to help kids.

“What is becoming more and more apparent to me is that the agency is underfunded, the staff is underpaid. They have hundreds and hundreds of vacancies,” said Dow.

While the ultimate goal of foster care is to eventually reunite children with their families, New Mexico has one of the highest rates of doing that.

“What fosters parents are telling us is ‘hey I told them that this was not a safe home,’” Dow said. “But because of the children's code, we still reunited.”

The study would also review how those cases are handled. Michaels said this would be a positive step in the right direction.

“Provide them with what they need to, provide them the opportunity to reunify or take this process slowly, and let's not only be really judicious in how we transition this child or children,” said Michaels.

Track this joint memorial during the legislative session