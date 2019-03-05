Legislation would add option of misdemeanor charge for DWI arrest with children

"New Mexico had the second highest rate of child passenger deaths in the country from 2001 to 2010," said Frank Harris, director of state government affairs for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

He says New Mexico has some work to do.

"New Mexico, on the books, right now, is one of three states that doesn't have a statutory provision in its traffic law - specific to its traffic law for driving drunk that provides for extra penalties for driving drunk with a child passenger in the vehicle," Harris said.

Harris says the intent of the SB 517 is in the right place, but to really improve things, drunk driving with a child should be an automatic felony in the traffic laws.

"We don't need bureaucratic double-talk here, we just want to see something done to keep our kids safe and follow the lead of 47 other states," Harris said.

For example, on Monday Anita Acosta was on the way to the hospital to get her young daughter checked out, but she was arrested for drinking and driving.

She will be charged with DWI and felony child abuse. If the bill passes, the latter could be a misdemeanor.

The bill is headed to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Harris says MADD plans on suggesting an amendment that could change the traffic code to make all drunk drivers with kids a felony charge.

Track this bill during the legislative session