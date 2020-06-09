Legislative report reveals how State Police have been impacted by COVID-19

According to NMSP, drunk driving rates also fell by 18 percent.

"The bars being closed, restaurants being closed, all those social hangout places being closed—it certainly did have an impact on the amount of not only traffic that we have on the roads, but those that make the poor decision to drink and drive, it actually affected that as well,” Wilson said.

The report also mentioned the chief’s decision to shut down the academy and send each cadet back to their districts to do ridealongs and get on-the-job training.

"But they were a few months into their training. We had to shut down the training academy for their safety and the safety for all of the civilians, you know, the food staff, the janitorial staff, the secretaries. You know, it's not just our recruits, we have a lot of people that were affected,” Wilson said.

State Police said some of their proactive traffic patrols have decreased due to coronavirus and that those numbers will be obvious in next quarter’s report card.

Officers said they are still conducting the same number of DWI patrols.