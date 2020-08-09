Legislative subcommittee directs attention toward policing amid nationwide cries to end police brutality

In the past, the subcommittee has tackled reform in areas like court and correction policies.

“We've accomplished a tremendous amount,” said Rep. Antonio Maestas (D-District 16). “We were the last state in the country to have an expungement law so we got that passed a couple years ago. We've done a lot of things with taking low level crimes off the books, making them penalty assessments so that cops can focus on violent crime, that investigation.”

The subcommittee will have three meetings focused on different elements of law enforcement including accountability and qualified immunity.

“If you’re running back is fumbling twice a game, you should be able to hold that running back accountable and if you criticize that running back, you don't hate the team—you want them to be better,” Maestas said.

Other agencies like the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association will also be present at the meeting to share their comments.

Association President Shaun Willoughby sent the following statement about the Monday meeting:

“We welcome having a conversation with our state legislators about have we can effect police in our state while also addressing the current reform question being posed by some of the public.”