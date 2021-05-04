Legislators announce return to in-person committee hearings | KOB 4
Legislators announce return to in-person committee hearings

The Associated Press
Created: May 04, 2021 06:12 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators have announced a July return to in-person committee meetings amid evidence of retreating coronavirus infections.

Democratic House speaker Brian Egolf made the announcement Monday to a panel of leading legislators.

Committee hearings have been conducted largely by videoconference since the spring of 2020. Democrats appointed a new task force on rural economic opportunity and shuffled top committee posts.

First term Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City and state Rep. Candie Sweetser of Deming will together lead the new task force to identify barriers to rural prosperity and bring forward proposals to ensure universal access to full indoor plumbing, electricity and internet service.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

