Legislators announce return to in-person committee hearings

Committee hearings have been conducted largely by videoconference since the spring of 2020. Democrats appointed a new task force on rural economic opportunity and shuffled top committee posts.

First term Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City and state Rep. Candie Sweetser of Deming will together lead the new task force to identify barriers to rural prosperity and bring forward proposals to ensure universal access to full indoor plumbing, electricity and internet service.