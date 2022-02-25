Legislators renew push for seat belts on school buses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The debate over seat belts on school buses will return to the Roundhouse at the next legislative session. State Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, plans to bring back a proposal to make them mandatory.

"Until we put pressure on the school districts to mandate that they're going to take the safety of our children first, then I'm going to have opposition for this legislation," Rehm said.