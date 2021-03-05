Legislature approves bill to waive liquor license fees

The Associated Press
March 05, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature has approved a bill that would provide a one-time waiver of annual liquor license fees, amid discussions of a broad regulatory overhaul of alcohol sales.
A 64-0 vote of approval by the House of Representatives on Thursday sent the measure to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has embraced a variety of economic relief measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill co-sponsor Rep. Matthew McQueen of Galisteo called the fee waiver a gesture of good will to liquor license holders.
Many state lawmakers want to relax state restrictions on liquor sales in efforts to energize the hospitality industry.
