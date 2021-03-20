Legislature delivers virus aid, civil rights; falters on pot

The Associated Press
Created: March 20, 2021 02:21 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are closing out a 60-day legislative session that charts an economic exit from the pandemic.
As the session ended Saturday, progressive legislators in the Democratic majority pushed forward policing reforms, shoring up abortion rights, and allowing medical aid in dying.
In the final hours, lawmakers passed proposals that would guarantee paid sick leave for private-sector workers and ramp up state tax breaks for working families.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has eagerly signed bills that provide new grants to small businesses and a $600 tax rebate to low-income workers.
The Legislature didn't pass recreational marijuana laws, but Lujan Grisham says there will be a special session in about two weeks for lawmakers to try again. House Bill 12 didn't get a hearing on the Senate floor during the session.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)