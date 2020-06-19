Legislature reins in election reform proposal | KOB 4
Advertisement

Legislature reins in election reform proposal

Legislature reins in election reform proposal

The Associated Press
Updated: June 19, 2020 06:20 AM
Created: June 19, 2020 06:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to distribute absentee ballots directly to registered New Mexico voters without a request or application was rejected by a state Senate panel at the outset of a special legislative session aimed primarily at shoring up state finances.

The committee's Thursday vote means absentee ballots will continue to be available only by request in New Mexico.

Advertisement

Lawmakers are confronting a 25% decline in estimated state government income for the coming budget year as the coronavirus pandemic takes its economic toll.

An amended election reform proposal advanced to the Senate floor that would allow more time before an election to request an absentee ballot.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

The Luna Mansion to permanently close
The Luna Mansion to permanently close
Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell
Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell
Task force recommends that students, staff wear face coverings when school resumes
Task force recommends that students, staff wear face coverings when school resumes
Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits
Department of Workforce Solutions sends out notices asking some to pay back benefits
Wildfire threatens structures near T or C
Wildfire threatens structures near T or C
Advertisement


Legislature reins in election reform proposal
Legislature reins in election reform proposal
Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections
President Donald Trump speaks about the PREVENTS
Crash shuts down eastbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Crash shuts down eastbound I-40 near Route 66 Casino
Lawmakers make progress on state budget during first day of special session
Lawmakers make progress on state budget during first day of special session
Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell
Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell