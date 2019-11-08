Lescombes Winery offers free wine flights | KOB 4
Lescombes Winery offers free wine flights

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 08, 2019 12:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Road construction can cause quite the headache, but one Albuquerque business is helping people to cope. 

Lescombes Winery & Bistro wants to make the area near Rio Grande and I-40 better. The southbound right lane has been closed as the city removes and replaces sidewalks and ramps. 

Those who go into the restaurant can tell a server what they think about the construction and receive a free wine flight – just mention that you saw this story on KOB or on Facebook. 


