Lescombes Winery offers free wine flights

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 08, 2019 12:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Road construction can cause quite the headache, but one Albuquerque business is helping people to cope.
Lescombes Winery & Bistro wants to make the area near Rio Grande and I-40 better. The southbound right lane has been closed as the city removes and replaces sidewalks and ramps.
Those who go into the restaurant can tell a server what they think about the construction and receive a free wine flight – just mention that you saw this story on KOB or on Facebook.
