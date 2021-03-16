Lessons learned from COVID: How health care leaders are trying to improve care

Dr. Rohini McKee, Chief Quality and Safety Officer for University of New Mexico Hospital, echoed Sandoval's sentiments about telemedicine.

"We have good data now from various other institutions that shows this does not decrease the quality of care that is delivered," said Dr. McKee.

Dr. McKee said the expansion of telemedicine will leader to better primary care and lower costs, but she does have some concerns.

"I think it would be important to set up guardrails around that, because there are some things you absolutely have to be seen in-person for, but I believe that is going to be one of the lasting changes for the better after this,” she said.

She also said she expects mask wearing to stick around.

"I think it's very likely that for many winters to come we will see, voluntarily, many people with masks in public places. We have seen our deaths from the flu just really plummet. In fact, I think, there was one child that died from the flu this season compared to hundreds in previous years,” McKee said.