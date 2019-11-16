Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive

All the collected food will be taken to Roadrunner Food Bank where it will be sorted then distributed to families in need.

"This food will come in, we'll get it ready, and it goes back out to nearly 400 different agencies across the 16 county service area,” said Mag Strittmatter, president and CEO of roadrunner food bank.

Strittmatter said they collected nearly 200,000 lbs of food for last year's food drive.

"This time of year is really a high intensity time, especially when you're in the feeding sector because people are trying to have a holiday, a Thanksgiving holiday if they can, but also being able to balance budgets and making sure they can have enough food for themselves and their families,” he added.

People who missed the food drive but still want to help can learn more about Roadrunner Food Bank here.