Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive
Letter carriers partner with local food bank to host food drive

Kai Porter
Created: November 16, 2019 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up with letter carriers Saturday to help feed thousands of families.

Mail trucks usually full of letters and packages were full of food for the annual Letter Carriers Food Drive.

Angel Martinez is president of the local Letter Carriers Association. He said all of the non-perishable food being collected at the Steve Schiff post office was donated by the community.

"In the last few days, in your mailbox, there was a blue bag that you can fill up with food and then put it back by your mailbox or by the neighborhood box and we'll come by as we deliver your mail and pick up that blue bag,” Martinez said.

All the collected food will be taken to Roadrunner Food Bank where it will be sorted then distributed to families in need.

"This food will come in, we'll get it ready, and it goes back out to nearly 400 different agencies across the 16 county service area,” said Mag Strittmatter, president and CEO of roadrunner food bank.

Strittmatter said they collected nearly 200,000 lbs of food for last year's food drive.

"This time of year is really a high intensity time, especially when you're in the feeding sector because people are trying to have a holiday, a Thanksgiving holiday if they can, but also being able to balance budgets and making sure they can have enough food for themselves and their families,” he added.

People who missed the food drive but still want to help can learn more about Roadrunner Food Bank here.


