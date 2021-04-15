Libertarian candidate for CD1 seat doesn't live in the district

They do not have to live in the district they represent.

Manning promises he will be in tune with the needs of the district if he is elected.

"A congressman spends a lot of his time in D.C. and is away anyway, and he has his staff in the district. That's the biggest thing," Manning said. "But what you'll see in my campaign, as we get ramped up more, I'm going to be doing a lot of Facebook Lives, ask me anything, where I will be opening up myself to the CD1 voters."

Manning said he's not sure whether he would move to the district if he's elected.

"I couldn't say yes or no. Obviously, I think that would be best," he said. "If I want to represent the district, that is something I have to seriously consider."

Manning is running against Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury, who lives in Albuquerque, Republican Mark Moores, who also lives in Albuquerque, and Independent Aubrey Dunn, who lives in Torrance County, which is part of the 1st Congressional District.