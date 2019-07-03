Lighting illegal fireworks could result in $500 fine
Ryan Laughlin
July 03, 2019 05:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials are reminding people about the dangers the Fourth of July brings.
Last year, firefighters responded to 47 outside fires on the holiday.
“AFR are going to be working Fourth of July night,” said AFR Chief Paul Dow. “We're going to fireworks enforcement units - they’re going to be out on patrol throughout the city."
People who are caught lighting illegal fireworks could receive a $500 fine.
In Albuquerque, people can tell which fireworks are illegal by reading the label. “Caution” labels signify legally fireworks and “warning” labels are on illegal fireworks.
People can report illegal fireworks activity by calling 244-FIRE or by using the 311 app.
