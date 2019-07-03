Lighting illegal fireworks could result in $500 fine | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lighting illegal fireworks could result in $500 fine

Ryan Laughlin
July 03, 2019 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials are reminding people about the dangers the Fourth of July brings. 

Advertisement

Last year, firefighters responded to 47 outside fires on the holiday. 

“AFR are going to be working Fourth of July night,” said AFR Chief Paul Dow. “We're going to fireworks enforcement units - they’re going to be out on patrol throughout the city."

People who are caught lighting illegal fireworks could receive a $500 fine.

In Albuquerque, people can tell which fireworks are illegal by reading the label. “Caution” labels signify legally fireworks and “warning” labels are on illegal fireworks. 

People can report illegal fireworks activity by calling 244-FIRE or by using the 311 app. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 03, 2019 05:28 PM
Created: July 03, 2019 04:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit
Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit
Advertisement




One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event
Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event
UNM faces public records problems, again
UNM faces public records problems, again
Officials: Fireworks pose a big poisoning risk during July Fourth
Officials: Fireworks pose a big poisoning risk during July Fourth
Fourth of July events across New Mexico
Fourth of July events across New Mexico