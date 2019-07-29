Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home

Jay believes the lightning struck a tree in his neighbor’s backyard, causing it to blow a hole through a cinder block wall.

“It has like metal that's separating the wall,’ Jay said. “That's where we think it got grounded and caused the explosion.”

Jay said he felt so lucky that no one was hurt, he and his wife bought lottery tickets.

He said if they win, they will put that money toward repairing the damage the lightning caused.