Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home | KOB 4
Lightning-caused explosion damages Albuquerque family's home

Kassi Nelson
July 29, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lightning caused a scare for a family that lives on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Seth Jay said a lightning strike outside their Ventana Ranch home Friday sent concrete flying through their windows.

“Sounded like a bomb went off, and around that time, you could hear crashing glass,” Jay said.

Jay believes the lightning struck a tree in his neighbor’s backyard, causing it to blow a hole through a cinder block wall.

“It has like metal that's separating the wall,’ Jay said. “That's where we think it got grounded and caused the explosion.”

Jay said he felt so lucky that no one was hurt, he and his wife bought lottery tickets.

He said if they win, they will put that money toward repairing the damage the lightning caused.

Updated: July 29, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: July 29, 2019 05:00 PM

