Limited animal welfare services make it harder for pet owners to reunite with lost pets

Bridges to Home, a New Mexico animal rescue, said the lack of help from the city has been an issue for them too. When people can’t hang onto animals, they reach out to organizations like Bridges to Home, who don’t have the resources to take in a lot of animals at once.

“The shelters are empty. I don't understand that,” said Marie Privett, founder of Bridges to Home. “I don't understand how our tax dollars are paying for a service that we're not being provided.”

Officials with Animal Welfare said they’re focused on “lifesaving efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re following all guidance from the National Animal Care and Control Association.”

They said if someone finds a lost animal, people should keep the pet while looking for its owner. The pet should be scanned for a microchip, posted on PawBoost and social media, then a call can be made to 311 to report the animal to Animal Welfare. People should also make fliers and post them where the pet was found.

Gleason said that’s not how the system should work, coronavirus or not.

“I think the shelters should be essential,” Gleason said. “I think it's really sad that the dogs are not being made a priority right now especially for pets that have families. We could have very easily not been able to find his family because of this situation, they wouldn't have been able to find him at a shelter, they would have never known he was at my house and they may never have had Nextdoor or Facebook so it's really important that we're prioritizing animals as well.”