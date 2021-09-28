Limited tickets available, acting roles abundant as McCall's Haunted Farm opens Oct. 1

"A lot of high schoolers have come out and applied and have been hired,” Kevin said, " but we're lacking adults."

Whether you are the actor or the reactor – the worker or the attendee – McCall’s will be open for the next five weekends, including Fridays this year, from now until Halloween.

The McCalls urge attendees to get tickets as quickly as possible. Tickets for the Haunted Corn Maze and Haunted Barn are date-and-time-sensitive to help maintain social distancing between groups as an added safety precaution for the partially-indoor experiences.

"Time slots are selling out so we recommend you get those quickly," co-owner Kirsten McCall said.

"There will be capacity limits,” co-owner Kevin McCall said. “We're selling tickets 'only' online."

Tickets for the Haunted Farm are on sale now.