Limited tickets available, acting roles abundant as McCall's Haunted Farm opens Oct. 1

MORIARTY, N.M. – A popular nighttime attraction is returning October 1 with some ghoulish, fun surprises and opportunities to be involved with making it all happen.
The McCall's Pumpkin Patch's Haunted Farm returns Oct. 1. Even as they prepare to open this Friday, owners Kevin and Kirsten McCall experienced hiring struggles to where they are still accepting applications and interviewing applicants – especially for acting roles at their Haunted Corn Maze and Haunted Barn attractions.
"That process is still happening and probably will through the first part of the season," Kevin said.
Anyone who is 16 years or older can sign on to act for at least 10 nights between now and Halloween night. The McCalls have seen an abundance of younger applicants but still need more adults.
"A lot of high schoolers have come out and applied and have been hired,” Kevin said, " but we're lacking adults."
Whether you are the actor or the reactor – the worker or the attendee – McCall’s will be open for the next five weekends, including Fridays this year, from now until Halloween.
The McCalls urge attendees to get tickets as quickly as possible. Tickets for the Haunted Corn Maze and Haunted Barn are date-and-time-sensitive to help maintain social distancing between groups as an added safety precaution for the partially-indoor experiences.
"Time slots are selling out so we recommend you get those quickly," co-owner Kirsten McCall said.
"There will be capacity limits,” co-owner Kevin McCall said. “We're selling tickets 'only' online."
