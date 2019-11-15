Woman in power: Line locator at PNM wins awards for her work

Scholten said sometimes she would show up to a location and she would be asked if PNM could send someone else instead.

Now, she is winning national and international awards.

"I won Line Locator of the Year in 2016," she said. She also won the International Line Locate Rodeo in Dallas in 2017.

"I was pretty shocked when I won," Scholten said. "There was a lot of good competitors out there."

22 years later, she's thankful she took a chance on the job – thanks to a signal.

"I just saw an ad in the paper and it said they had a company vehicle so I applied," she said. "I didn't know what locating was, I didn't know there was anything under the ground."

Scholten wants women to know that they have the power to take charge, and it might spark an unexpected career path.

"You can do whatever you want to do," Scholten said. "It's a great career. I mean, I raised five kids by myself doing this."