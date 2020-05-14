Liquor stores, cigar shops among those allowed to reopen Saturday

However, customers can walk up, show an ID and a worker can grab their order.

Jubilation Beer Wine & Spirits on Lomas announced on Facebook that it's also going to open Saturday-- with limited hours.

Monte's Cigar Shop on San Mateo also plans to open Saturday-- with restrictions.

The owner said he's lost about $90,000 worth of revenue because of the shutdown.

"Which, for a small business, that's huge for us," Matthew Monte said. "I mean, we're in the busy time of year. There's no telling. People are out of work. Cigars are a luxury product. I don't think we're going to get it back any time soon, if ever."

Monte is worried about longer-term profitability, and whether the state will raise taxes on businesses to offset its shortfall.

Due to the uncertainty, Monte is considering moving his shop out of state.

"New Mexico is a very poor state, but there's no reason for that," he said. "It's such a huge, beautiful state with rich history and culture. It's the sixth-richest state in the union when it comes to natural resources. We're a border state. Yet, why are we failing?"