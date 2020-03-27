Liquor stores say sales are up amid COVID-19 quarantine | KOB 4
Liquor stores say sales are up amid COVID-19 quarantine

Casey Torres
Updated: March 27, 2020 12:38 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 11:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Alcohol sales are going up in some liquor stores in the metro amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

However, just because drinking is being done at home doesn’t mean people should overdo it.

Shelley Rael, a local registered dietician nutritionist, said she’s heard from friends about day drinking picking up. The problem is that people will drink early and continue to drink into the evening — past the moderate amount per day. The moderate amount is one drink for a woman and two drinks for a man.

"I need to clarify defining what a drink is. That would be a 4 to 5 ounce glass of wine, not half a bottle,” Rael said. "The other serving of drink would be a 12 oz beer, so one 12 oz beer is considered one drink. Or a shot of distilled spirits — however that is used — is considered one drink,” she explained.

There’s another possible issue being under quarantine can bring—binge drinking.

"What we consider a binge drinking episode is four drinks for women, five drinks for men in a short period of time — approximately two hours,” she said.

Even though you aren’t drinking and driving, Rael said it could be dangerous if someone drinks too much. They could end up with alcohol poisoning, and it wouldn’t be something doctors and nurses are happy about during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Keep in mind. We don't want to have to be going to the hospital calling paramedics 'We need to go to the emergency room right now.' You may not get help right now (right away),” Rael said.


