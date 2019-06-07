Little Bear Coffee wants to make a positive change in Nob Hill | KOB 4
Little Bear Coffee wants to make a positive change in Nob Hill

Megan Abundis
June 07, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two young brothers want to bring some Albuquerque history back to life. Isaac and Jacob Fox are taking on a 70-year-old historic space in Nob Hill, near Central and Bryn Mawr. 

"We grew up here," said Jacob Fox, co-owner of Little Bear Coffee. "We love Albuquerque."

The brothers want to make a positive change in the area despite all of the recent violent crime.

"When it was first built it was a gas station, mechanic shop, tire recapping facility," Jacob said. "They would change out people's tires who were driving down Route 66." 

Then the Disco family bought the space, named it Disco Display House for party supplies and rentals. 

Now, Little Bear Coffee will open its second location there. They say you can expect to see retail storefronts, a hair salon, and three permanent food trucks. 

"Jewelry, leather goods, upcycled clothing, pottery or artwork," Jacob said.

They are also planning a secret speakeasy cocktail bar, too. 

Renovations cost around $500,000 and the building cost just over $1 million. 

The brothers expect construction will be done mid-summer. 

Megan Abundis


Updated: June 07, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 08:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC

