Little Bear Coffee wants to make a positive change in Nob Hill

"When it was first built it was a gas station, mechanic shop, tire recapping facility," Jacob said. "They would change out people's tires who were driving down Route 66."

Then the Disco family bought the space, named it Disco Display House for party supplies and rentals.

Now, Little Bear Coffee will open its second location there. They say you can expect to see retail storefronts, a hair salon, and three permanent food trucks.

"Jewelry, leather goods, upcycled clothing, pottery or artwork," Jacob said.

They are also planning a secret speakeasy cocktail bar, too.

Renovations cost around $500,000 and the building cost just over $1 million.

The brothers expect construction will be done mid-summer.