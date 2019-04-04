Little Free Library in Barelas vandalized | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Little Free Library in Barelas vandalized

Ryan Laughlin
April 04, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Little Free Library in Barelas continues to be a target for vandals.

Advertisement

A homeowner said it’s been destroyed about six times.

“I'm angry,” Claudia Alleano said. “It makes be very angry because you feel unsafe."

Alleano regularly donates books to the free library.

However, on Wednesday, she noticed that the glass door was ripped from the hinges and books were thrown to the ground.

Alleano said this is a sign of a larger problem in the area.

“I walk around the Bosque, I used to park down here. I stopped parking down here because there's glass all over there, people break in," Alleano said.

Other people have noticed a similar trend.

“There's a lot of people here who are just, I should say, ruthless,” said Janette Carver, who lives in the area. “They don't care and they just look for something to destroy and sometimes they're on drugs."

While some residents may be discouraged by the crime, they plan to keep the Little Free Library open.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 04, 2019 06:46 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 03:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago
Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago
APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque
Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago
Man arrested because of backlogged rape kit from 13 years ago
Governor signs $7 billion state budget
Governor signs $7 billion state budget
Witness describes Lymon as "belligerent" while being transported to hospital
Witness describes Lymon as "belligerent" while being transported to hospital
Little Free Library in Barelas vandalized
Little Free Library in Barelas vandalized
Santa Fe renter leads effort to change city casita rule
Santa Fe renter leads effort to change city casita rule