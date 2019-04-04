Little Free Library in Barelas vandalized

Alleano regularly donates books to the free library.

However, on Wednesday, she noticed that the glass door was ripped from the hinges and books were thrown to the ground.

Alleano said this is a sign of a larger problem in the area.

“I walk around the Bosque, I used to park down here. I stopped parking down here because there's glass all over there, people break in," Alleano said.

Other people have noticed a similar trend.

“There's a lot of people here who are just, I should say, ruthless,” said Janette Carver, who lives in the area. “They don't care and they just look for something to destroy and sometimes they're on drugs."

While some residents may be discouraged by the crime, they plan to keep the Little Free Library open.