Little league fed up with conditions at park

Kai Porter

March 29, 2019 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque little league is fed up. The county park they play in keeps getting trashed and it is so bad the league says it's putting young players in danger.



Hector Aguilar, president of Atrisco Valley Little League, is mostly concerned about the used drug needles. His league uses the park for games and practice.



"Sometimes we've had to move games from the back fields to the front fields just because there's so many of them in the back or too many needles up there before our next game,” said Aguilar. “So it's affecting games, it's affecting the kids. This year we had a big drop in number of kids because of the way the park is."



Aguilar showed us the buckets he uses to collect needles at the park before practice or a game.



"We're afraid that one of the kids, they don't know what they are, so they're going to pick one up and say, ‘Hey, here look.’ They get poked. It's really serious."



Aguilar says he wants Bernalillo County to do more to help.



"I know they do service a lot of parks but there are other parks in the county that are very well kept. They send a full crew to get everything done within one day. Here I put in a work order, it could take months," said Aguilar.



KOB reached out to the county. A spokesperson said, unfortunately, this is a problem almost every single park. The county says it'll be adding Atrisco Park to its newly-created needle pickup program. The county is also looking at installing a needle collection container to the park.