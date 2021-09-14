Little library dedicated to fallen officer vandalized again

“It kind of looks like a shark ate it,” he said.



West also said this is uncommon. Of all the libraries he has built, only two have been vandalized. He added that this is the only one that has been repeatedly targeted.

"I think it's because it's in a secluded area for the most part,” West said. “And people don't like cops, which is sad because they keep us safe."



West says he will rebuild the little library as many times as it takes. He is considering making the next one out of steel, and he has a message for those responsible for the consistent vandalism over the years, "just please, vandalizing stuff, his plaque, it's just wrong."