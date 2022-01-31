Little library tribute rebuilt after repeated vandalism

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hoping the third time is the charm, Tim West hopes the latest version of his little library – in Officer Daniel Webster Park – will have a longer run than the previous two he has built.
West said his first library in the park was vandalized several times before it was eventually knocked off its pedestal and stolen. He built a second library in April of last year. By September, it was also in pieces.
"I believe it's because it's in an officer's park – Daniel Webster's park – and like I said before, it's a secluded area at night,” West said.
However, vandals have not discouraged him from continuing to honor the police officer, who was killed during a traffic stop in 2015. West always goes back to the drawing board and aims to make each new library better than the one before it.
"I'm okay with it because I was crazy when I was younger and I did dumb things,” West said. “It just makes me — as I said — it helps me rebuild them and make them look better and make them work better."
West installed his newest creation in the park last week. He used pieces of his last library and reinforced the walls with thicker wood he recycled from a local job site.
"I'm thinking they used a bat for the last one to destroy it," he said, "so hopefully it will take them at least five or ten more minutes to not kill it this time."
West says he is already making plans for his next library – if and when vandals strike again.
"If it's not as safe next time, it's going to be at least three-quarters inch thick steel, welded,” he said. "It's going to happen again."
West said he's frustrated this keeps happening – not because he has to build new libraries, but because the books inside are supposed to be for the community. He told KOB 4 he wants to help more people read because it was something he has struggled with throughout his life.
West has constructed at least 20 little libraries across the metro. Officer Daniel Webster Park's library is the only one that has been repeatedly targeted.
