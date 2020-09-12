Blog: Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protesters rally in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Blog: Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protesters rally in Rio Rancho

Patrick Hayes & KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 12, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: September 12, 2020 07:00 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Two separate protest groups rallied in Rio Rancho Saturday evening near Southern Boulevard and Highway 528. The first group was in support of President Trump and Blue Lives Matter and the second supported Black Lives Matter.

7:38 p.m. - Law enforcement continues trying to keep the two groups separate. Both rallies have started to wind down and protesters are starting to disperse.

7:22 p.m.- Members of Cowboys for Trump arrive on horseback. Some members are seen holding the American Flag.

7:18 p.m. - Rio Rancho police are seen trying to deescalate the verbal arguments.

7:17 p.m. - Arguing continues to escalate between the two sides.

6:19 p.m. - Blue Lives Matter protesters play the National Anthem. Meanwhile, organizers with Black Lives Matter give speeches about encouraging voter registration and filling out the census.

6:13 p.m. - Protesters from each side are seen having verbal arguments with each other.

6:05 p.m. - Protesters from Blue Lives Matter are seen repositioning their motorcycles to drown out music playing from the Black Lives Matter protest.

5:20 p.m. - Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter protesters gather in a dirt lot in Rio Rancho.


