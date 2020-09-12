Blog: Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protesters rally in Rio Rancho

Cowboys for Trump have also arrived. pic.twitter.com/FRQOHpJtLH — Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) September 13, 2020

7:18 p.m. - Rio Rancho police are seen trying to deescalate the verbal arguments.

Rio Rancho police trying diffuse the situation. pic.twitter.com/7WipNGLoc2 — Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) September 13, 2020

7:17 p.m. - Arguing continues to escalate between the two sides.

Both sides continue to argue. Lots of pushing and shoving. pic.twitter.com/fDCgTKeeP2 — Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) September 13, 2020

6:19 p.m. - Blue Lives Matter protesters play the National Anthem. Meanwhile, organizers with Black Lives Matter give speeches about encouraging voter registration and filling out the census.

6:13 p.m. - Protesters from each side are seen having verbal arguments with each other.

Starting to see a couple arguments taking place between the two groups. Nothing physical. pic.twitter.com/ndsv287Wgh — Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) September 13, 2020

6:05 p.m. - Protesters from Blue Lives Matter are seen repositioning their motorcycles to drown out music playing from the Black Lives Matter protest.

Some protestors have moved their bikes to drown out music from the other protest. pic.twitter.com/Ls5qt5k4y2 — Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) September 13, 2020

5:20 p.m. - Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter protesters gather in a dirt lot in Rio Rancho.