Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend

Grace Reader & KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 02, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: August 02, 2020 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Demonstrators marched to Albuquerque's Civic Plaza to protest Operation Legend, a federal program that targets violent crime. This is the second large-scale protest that has been organized in opposition to the president sending federal agents to Albuquerque.
President Trump picked Albuquerque for the operation due to the city's crime rate, but protesters said they fear the presence of more federal agents will elevate tensions with communities of color and local law enforcement.
6:12 p.m. - Weather conditions start to intensify, but protesters are staying put.
Weather starting to move in, but protesters aren’t going anywhere. Here’s what it looks like at Civic Plaza now that they’ve marched and met here. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/sKjrrjmxi9— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 3, 2020
6:03 p.m. - Protesters make their way to Civic Plaza. Police officers stand on the outskirts.
5:57 p.m.- Protesters start to gather on the corner of Marquette Ave. and 6th
Protestors are meeting in a parking lot near the corner of Marquette and 6th. They’re actually outside of the police barricades downtown. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/NXEkBO4rP9— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 2, 2020
4:37 p.m. - City officials make preparations for the protest by blocking off roads surrounding Civic Plaza. Both marked and unmarked police vehicles are seen parked around the plaza.
The City of Albuquerque has Civic Plaza and many of the streets surrounding it blocked off right now. Even parts of Lomas are shut down in preparation for tonight’s protest. It starts at 6 but we’re live at 5 on @KOB4 to explain what the protest is about. pic.twitter.com/0MPKQzlQc9— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 2, 2020
