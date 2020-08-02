Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend

Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend

Grace Reader & KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 02, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: August 02, 2020 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Demonstrators marched to Albuquerque's Civic Plaza to protest Operation Legend, a federal program that targets violent crime. This is the second large-scale protest that has been organized in opposition to the president sending federal agents to Albuquerque.

President Trump picked Albuquerque for the operation due to the city's crime rate, but protesters said they fear the presence of more federal agents will elevate tensions with communities of color and local law enforcement.

Advertisement

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more protest updates.

6:12 p.m. - Weather conditions start to intensify, but protesters are staying put. 

6:03 p.m. - Protesters make their way to Civic Plaza. Police officers stand on the outskirts.

5:57 p.m.- Protesters start to gather on the corner of Marquette Ave. and 6th 

4:37 p.m. - City officials make preparations for the protest by blocking off roads surrounding Civic Plaza. Both marked and unmarked police vehicles are seen parked around the plaza.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
16-year-old taken into custody, charged with murder of HS basketball star JB White
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
Community mourns the death of JB White
Community mourns the death of JB White
Advertisement


Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Doña Ana Sheriff slams ex-deputy in evidence hoarding case
Doña Ana Sheriff slams ex-deputy in evidence hoarding case