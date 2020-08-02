Live Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Demonstrators marched to Albuquerque's Civic Plaza to protest Operation Legend, a federal program that targets violent crime. This is the second large-scale protest that has been organized in opposition to the president sending federal agents to Albuquerque.

President Trump picked Albuquerque for the operation due to the city's crime rate, but protesters said they fear the presence of more federal agents will elevate tensions with communities of color and local law enforcement.