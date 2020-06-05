Live Blog: Protest underway in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 05, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: June 05, 2020 05:50 PM
6:06 - Protesters are calling for police to free a member of the local Black Lives Matter group.
5:59 - Demonstrators are protesting several issues: Racism, police brutality, death of George Floyd.
5:55 - A group of about 100 people head to Civic Plaza.
Crowd settling into place. pic.twitter.com/Mb0viklWBj— Tommy Lopez (@TommyLopezTV) June 5, 2020
5:46 - A “Free Them All” rally is taking place at the Bernalillo County Courthouse. The group is listing demands.
