Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality

7:36 p.m.- A man is seen getting out of his vehicle to yell at protesters. APD officers show up to deescalate the altercation. Many of the protesters yell the word "peaceful" and encourage the group to keep moving forward.

7:20 p.m. - The group makes their way to Central and proceed to walk east.

7:05 p.m. - Protesters begin walking west on Lead Avenue. APD vehicles are seen blocking the streets. Protesters continue to change their direction to avoid police blockades.

6:54 p.m. - People gather at the Smith's near UNM's campus for a protest against police brutality.