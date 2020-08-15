Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality

Grace Reader & Justine Lopez
Updated: August 15, 2020 09:27 PM
Created: August 15, 2020 07:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another protest against police brutality took place in Albuquerque Saturday evening. The protest comes after APD had two officer-involved shootings earlier this week.
8:07 p.m.- Protesters make their way back to Smith's. Organizers give closing remarks.
Protesters are back at the Smith’s near Nob Hill. They’re giving closing remarks and thanking everyone for sticking together tonight. Only one confrontation tonight. It appeared to be cleared up without incident. We’ll have a wrap on @KOB4. pic.twitter.com/T8kh4WyQwT
7:36 p.m.- A man is seen getting out of his vehicle to yell at protesters. APD officers show up to deescalate the altercation. Many of the protesters yell the word "peaceful" and encourage the group to keep moving forward.
This escalated. A man got out of his car and yelled and protesters, police had to step in. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/UrWzCM6f3X— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 16, 2020
7:20 p.m. - The group makes their way to Central and proceed to walk east.
Protesters are now on Central across from UNM. They’re still actively avoiding police blockades. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/VaNElwkx9X— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 16, 2020
7:05 p.m. - Protesters begin walking west on Lead Avenue. APD vehicles are seen blocking the streets. Protesters continue to change their direction to avoid police blockades.
6:54 p.m. - People gather at the Smith's near UNM's campus for a protest against police brutality.
People starting to gather for tonight’s protest against police brutality. March starts at 7:00. They’re starting at the Smith’s near Nob Hill. Around 50 people here so far. This protest coming on the heels of two fatal officer-involved shootings earlier this week. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/IMhxs0agWm— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 16, 2020
