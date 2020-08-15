Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality

Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality

Grace Reader & Justine Lopez
Updated: August 15, 2020 09:27 PM
Created: August 15, 2020 07:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another protest against police brutality took place in Albuquerque Saturday evening. The protest comes after APD had two officer-involved shootings earlier this week.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more protest updates.

Advertisement

8:07 p.m.- Protesters make their way back to Smith's. Organizers give closing remarks.

— Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) August 16, 2020

7:36 p.m.- A man is seen getting out of his vehicle to yell at protesters. APD officers show up to deescalate the altercation. Many of the protesters yell the word "peaceful" and encourage the group to keep moving forward.

7:20 p.m. - The group makes their way to Central and proceed to walk east.

7:05 p.m. - Protesters begin walking west on Lead Avenue. APD vehicles are seen blocking the streets. Protesters continue to change their direction to avoid police blockades. 

6:54 p.m. - People gather at the Smith's near UNM's campus for a protest against police brutality. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
16-year-old wanted for Los Altos Skate Park murder
16-year-old wanted for Los Altos Skate Park murder
Eerie Enchantment: Owner of Albuquerque bed & brew says he's witnessed paranormal activity
Eerie Enchantment: Owner of Albuquerque bed & brew says he's witnessed paranormal activity
APD investigates 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
APD investigates 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Advertisement


Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Grocery giveaway helps families in need
Grocery giveaway helps families in need
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dead at 71
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night, Aug. 15, 2020, after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71. The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said Robert Trump had become seriously ill. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)