Live Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case

Megan Abundis
Updated: September 23, 2020 07:40 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 06:39 PM

7:17 p.m. - The group has made its way to Central near I-25. Police continue to provide traffic control. 

7:07 p.m. - Protesters have started walking west along Central. The protesters are yelling Breonna Taylor's name. 

7:00 p.m. - Passionate organizers are speaking to the crowd, which is gathered on Central Ave. 

6:30 p.m.- Protesters move into Central Ave. The protesters say they are angry that not police officers are directly charged with the death of Taylor. One officer was charged wanton endangerment. 

6:00 p.m.- Protesters gathered at the UNM Bookstore to protest the lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor case.


Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Live Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case
