Live Blog: Protesters take to streets in Albuquerque over Breonna Taylor case

Megan Abundis
Updated: September 23, 2020 07:40 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 06:39 PM
7:17 p.m. - The group has made its way to Central near I-25. Police continue to provide traffic control.
7:07 p.m. - Protesters have started walking west along Central. The protesters are yelling Breonna Taylor's name.
7:00 p.m. - Passionate organizers are speaking to the crowd, which is gathered on Central Ave.
Law enforcement has shown up now re routing traffic off at Stanford and Central. pic.twitter.com/iCnk0H9zdV
6:30 p.m.- Protesters move into Central Ave. The protesters say they are angry that not police officers are directly charged with the death of Taylor. One officer was charged wanton endangerment.
6:00 p.m.- Protesters gathered at the UNM Bookstore to protest the lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor case.
