The anti-feds protest is moving down Lomas. pic.twitter.com/ygbTOMmDTM — Tommy Lopez (@TommyLopezTV) August 1, 2020

The rain has mostly subsided, and protesters have begun to march east on Lomas.

7:00 p.m.

Speakers continue to share their message of discontent with the federal government during the thunderstorm.

6:30 p.m.

The size of the protest continues to grow even as a severe thunderstorm rolls in. Several hundred protesters have taken over the intersection of 4th and Lomas.

Protesters could be seen with umbrellas and jackets to protect themselves from the rain.

Live Blog: Protesters take to the streets in Albuquerque |

6:00 p.m.

rotesters are hitting the streets in Albuquerque.

A protest, organized by The Red Nation, began at 6 p.m. at 4th and Lomas. The Indiginous organizers say the protest is a "rise against fascism." They are upset that 35 federal agents are being sent to New Mexico to help fight crime.

They claim Operation Legend "is an occupation reminiscent of the way the U.S. occupies so many parts of the Global South."

However, the operation, which was announced by the Trump administration, is meant to help law enforcement tackle the high crime rate.

The demonstrators are worried that the agents will be used to target protesters, similar to what occurred in Portland, Oregon. Attorney General William Barr has said that the federal agents would be used for traditional crime-fighting purposes.