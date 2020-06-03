Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque

8:57 p.m. - Demonstrators are now in front of the Downtown APD building.

8:23 p.m. - Demonstrators have reached Downtown Civic Plaza. Organizers are giving speeches with a megaphone at the Al Hurricane Pavilion. "I need people to stop assuming things about black people," the organizer said.

7:49 p.m. - APD is seen blocking off the roads ahead of protesters. Organizers are handing out water bottles to demonstrators.

7:46 p.m. - A protester is seen grabbing a brick from another demonstrator. Frankie Grady, an organizer, reiterates that he doesn't want to see any violence.

7:41 p.m. - Protesters are now marching westbound on Central.

7:19 p.m. - Protest organizers address the crowd, reminding them to be peaceful and to know which people have first aid on them.

7:11 p.m. - Dozens of demonstrators are gathering at the UNM bookstore for the fifth consecutive night of protesting the death of George Floyd.