Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque

Joy Wang & Justine Lopez
Updated: June 03, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: June 03, 2020 07:11 PM
9:47 p.m. - The protest has ended. Demonstrators are disbanding. Organizers said that more are planned for the future.
9:39 p.m. - Protesters are seen crossing Yale and Central. They have nearly made it back to the bookstore.
9:08 p.m. - The group stops to chant underneath an overpass. A group of cop cars are trailing behind them with their lights on.
9:03 p.m.- The crowd is heading eastbound on Central toward the UNM bookstore.
8:57 p.m. - Demonstrators are now in front of the Downtown APD building.
8:23 p.m. - Demonstrators have reached Downtown Civic Plaza. Organizers are giving speeches with a megaphone at the Al Hurricane Pavilion. "I need people to stop assuming things about black people," the organizer said.
7:49 p.m. - APD is seen blocking off the roads ahead of protesters. Organizers are handing out water bottles to demonstrators.
7:46 p.m. - A protester is seen grabbing a brick from another demonstrator. Frankie Grady, an organizer, reiterates that he doesn't want to see any violence.
7:41 p.m. - Protesters are now marching westbound on Central.
7:19 p.m. - Protest organizers address the crowd, reminding them to be peaceful and to know which people have first aid on them.
7:11 p.m. - Dozens of demonstrators are gathering at the UNM bookstore for the fifth consecutive night of protesting the death of George Floyd.
