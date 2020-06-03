Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Blog: BLM protests continue for fifth straight night in Albuquerque

Joy Wang & Justine Lopez
Updated: June 03, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: June 03, 2020 07:11 PM

9:47 p.m. -  The protest has ended. Demonstrators are disbanding. Organizers said that more are planned for the future.

9:39 p.m. - Protesters are seen crossing Yale and Central. They have nearly made it back to the bookstore.

9:08 p.m. - The group stops to chant underneath an overpass. A group of cop cars are trailing behind them with their lights on.

9:03 p.m.- The crowd is heading eastbound on Central toward the UNM bookstore.

8:57 p.m. - Demonstrators are now in front of the Downtown APD building.

8:23 p.m. - Demonstrators have reached Downtown Civic Plaza. Organizers are giving speeches with a megaphone at the Al Hurricane Pavilion. "I need people to stop assuming things about black people," the organizer said.

7:49 p.m. - APD is seen blocking off the roads ahead of protesters. Organizers are handing out water bottles to demonstrators. 

7:46 p.m. - A protester is seen grabbing a brick from another demonstrator. Frankie Grady, an organizer, reiterates that he doesn't want to see any violence.

7:41 p.m. - Protesters are now marching westbound on Central.

7:19 p.m. - Protest organizers address the crowd, reminding them to be peaceful and to know which people have first aid on them.

7:11 p.m. - Dozens of demonstrators are gathering at the UNM bookstore for the fifth consecutive night of protesting the death of George Floyd.


