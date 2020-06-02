Live Updates: Crowd gathers for another night of protests in Albuquerque

Photo: Ryan Laughlin
Justine Lopez & Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 02, 2020 09:00 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 07:42 PM
7:45 p.m. - A group of protesters gathered at UNM Tuesday for the fourth consecutive night to protest the killing of George Floyd. They were seen marching westbound on Central.
8:00 p.m. - The group turned north on 2nd Street in Downtown. Police officers are present in the area.
8:05 p.m. - Police officers have closed off Lomas. Demonstrators are now heading westbound on Roma.
8:09 p.m. - Protesters have stopped in front of the APD station. Officers are driving nearby. Protesters are taking turns making speeches with the megaphone.
8:16 p.m. - A protester tagged an obscenity on the building opposite the police station, which prompted the organizers to shout at him not to.
8:20 p.m. - An organizer from Sunday's protest, Frankie Grady, addressed the crowd on the steps of the APD station. A heavy police presence has gathered on 3rd Street.
8:40 p.m. - Just down the block, APD redirects traffic to prevent people from driving to the protest. The officer said it's part of his job to make sure no one runs down the demonstrators.
8:45 p.m. - Protesters have left the police station and are heading down 5th Street. Frankie Grady rushed ahead of the group to tell protesters not to touch the pedestrian barricades.
8:47 p.m. - The group is back on Central heading eastbound. The crowd has grown to cover nearly two blocks.
8:54 p.m. - Protesters have vacated the Downtown area. Except for a few incidents of graffiti vandalism, protesters have remained peaceful.
The crowd stretches from the Central overpass to here. The protestors have left downtown peacefully, with the exception of some graffiti, as they have the previous two nights. We’ve seen rioters and agitators come out after 10pm. We’ll keep an eye on things. pic.twitter.com/AyixDcioHG— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) June 3, 2020
