Live Updates: Crowd gathers for another night of protests in Albuquerque

8:16 p.m. - A protester tagged an obscenity on the building opposite the police station, which prompted the organizers to shout at him not to.

8:20 p.m. - An organizer from Sunday's protest, Frankie Grady, addressed the crowd on the steps of the APD station. A heavy police presence has gathered on 3rd Street.

8:40 p.m. - Just down the block, APD redirects traffic to prevent people from driving to the protest. The officer said it's part of his job to make sure no one runs down the demonstrators.

8:45 p.m. - Protesters have left the police station and are heading down 5th Street. Frankie Grady rushed ahead of the group to tell protesters not to touch the pedestrian barricades.

8:47 p.m. - The group is back on Central heading eastbound. The crowd has grown to cover nearly two blocks.

8:54 p.m. - Protesters have vacated the Downtown area. Except for a few incidents of graffiti vandalism, protesters have remained peaceful.