Lobo Alert issued on overnight shooting
Marian Camacho
August 02, 2019 10:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - UNM and Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting from overnight.
A Lobo Alert was issued just after 2 a.m. Friday in reference to the shooting.
Police were looking for a white, compact, two-door vehicle with two men inside. The vehicle was last seen heading South through the alley near Papa Johns and Olympia Cafe.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call UNM police at 505-277-2241.
Lobo Alerts is the University of New Mexico's emergency text messaging system used to notify the UNM community about safety and weather alerts, and events that could threaten the University's ability to conduct regular activities.
Advisory:8/2. 2A. APD investigating shooting. 2210 Central SE. White, compact, 2 door. 2 male occupants. Southbound in alley from Papa Johns & Olympia cafe.— UNM LoboAlerts (@loboalerts) August 2, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: August 02, 2019 10:20 AM
Created: August 02, 2019 07:18 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved