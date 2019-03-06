Lobo Club donates thousands of tickets to military, community groups

400 of the tickets were earmarked for Kirtland Air Force Base. The rest were given to groups that help underprivileged children.

“The best news of all is every game the 400 tickets are asked for and claimed so if you’re 20 years old and living in the barracks at Kirtland Air Force Base going to a Lobo basketball game with a couple of your friends is a really big deal," said Sherman McCorkle, a volunteer with the Lobo Club.

Lobo Club Vice President Dee Dennis said it's about giving back to those who give so much.

“A Lobo basketball ticket isn’t a $5 ticket like baseball or softball, it takes a little more investment and plus these people serve us all the time and we need to help them back.” Dennis added, “Our youth programs — they don’t get a lot of help from places and it’s great to be able to do that ”

Nuñez said he hopes to bring the charitable ticket donations back next year and expand it to other sports.

The Lobos will play their final home game of the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Pit.

The team ranks second in attendance in the Mountain West Conference and 32nd out of all NCAA Division I programs.

Click here to buy tickets for Wednesday's game.