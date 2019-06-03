Lobo guard Anthony Mathis is leaving UNM
Marian Camacho
June 03, 2019 11:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Lobo guard Anthony Mathis has announced he will not return to the University of New Mexico basketball team for his fifth year of eligibility after all. Instead, Mathis says he has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Mathis made the announcement via Twitter Monday.
This comes less than two months after saying he would remain at UNM for his senior season.
In his Twitter statement, Mathis expressed his thanks to UNM and Lobo fans.
You guys mean more to me then you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ?????? pic.twitter.com/Fc9Z6XTp35— Anthony Mathis (@mathis290) June 3, 2019
